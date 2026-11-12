Ex-Kean Law Prof Can't Challenge NJ Policy, 3rd Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg ( November 12, 2026, 8:04 PM EST) -- A former Kean University adjunct law professor doesn't have standing to challenge the constitutionality of a workplace discrimination policy for New Jersey employees, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday, saying she hasn't shown what actual or imminent harm she faces now that she is no longer subject to the policy....
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