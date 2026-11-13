Fox Rothschild Can't Trim Hearing Impairment Suit, Atty Says

By Emily Johnson ( November 13, 2026, 5:01 PM EST) -- A former counsel at Fox Rothschild LLP told a Florida federal court Thursday that the firm shouldn't escape his civil rights claims over his firing after the firm refused to provide hearing aids, arguing that he did lodge his suit within the statute of limitations....
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