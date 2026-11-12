Mich. AG Targets Ferry Operator Over Ferry, Parking Monopoly

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 12, 2026, 8:10 PM EST) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sued the Hoffmann Family of Cos. on Thursday, accusing the private equity firm of illegally monopolizing passenger ferry service to Mackinac Island and nearby parking facilities through acquisitions that eliminated competition, drove up prices and left residents and visitors dependent on a single operator....
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