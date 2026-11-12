Family Dollar Settles FTC, States' Pricing Claims For $63M
By Jared Foretek ( November 12, 2026, 7:33 PM EST) -- Family Dollar agreed Thursday to spend $63 million to settle a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general accusing it of charging customers above advertised prices on shelves and price tags....
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