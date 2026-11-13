Justices To Review If Trump Can Bypass Asylum At Border
By Britain Eakin ( November 13, 2026, 2:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it will review whether President Donald Trump's proclamation declaring an invasion and imposing restrictions on entering the country allows the administration to quickly deport people arriving at the border and block them from seeking asylum....
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