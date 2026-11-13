Posner's Impact On IP Law Will Be Felt For Years To Come

By Ryan Davis ( November 13, 2026, 9:53 PM EST) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Richard A. Posner was known for his influential views on a vast array of legal issues, but he had a particular fondness for intellectual property cases, and his writings on IP have reshaped the law in important ways that will continue to reverberate, experts said....
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