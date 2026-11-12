FBI Seizes $1.2B In Crypto Tied To Binance Heist

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 12, 2026, 9:54 PM EST) -- The FBI has seized more than $1.2 billion of cryptocurrency recently stolen from the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, according to an FBI statement Thursday — the same day Binance announced that it has replaced all assets stolen in the heist....
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