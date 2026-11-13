Meta Ads Lifted Images For Knockoff Products, Suit Says
By Elliot Weld ( November 13, 2026, 2:22 PM EST) -- A company that makes horse and pet grooming tools has accused Meta of allowing advertising on Facebook for counterfeit goods that use infringing images ripped from the company's website....
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