Supplement Makers Say FDA Added Illegal Label Review
By Yeji Jesse Lee ( November 13, 2026, 4:47 PM EST) -- A health advocacy group and three dietary supplement sellers urged a D.C. federal judge Friday to rule the U.S. Food and Drug Administration overstepped when it rejected over a hundred label claims for supplement products that connected certain nutrients to health outcomes....
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