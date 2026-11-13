SVB Liquidators Say Successor Rulings 'Upend' Int'l Banking
By Emlyn Cameron ( November 13, 2026, 5:31 PM EST) -- Liquidators of the Cayman Islands branch of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank asked a U.S. appellate court to rule the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. wasn't a successor for ownership of claims they brought against the FDIC itself, saying a lower court's "fundamentally incorrect holdings upend the core premise of international banking."...
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