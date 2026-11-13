Labcorp Hit With Wage Class Action In Colorado Court

By Emily Brill ( November 13, 2026, 5:19 PM EST) -- A former employee of a Labcorp in Denver has hit the company with a wage and hour lawsuit, accusing it of violating city, state and federal wage laws by failing to properly pay overtime, failing to give workers breaks and requiring employees to perform off-the-clock work....
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