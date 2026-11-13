Wendy's Franchise Fight Settled With $46M Asset Bid
By Rick Archer ( November 13, 2026, 6:24 PM EST) -- The bankrupt operator of 314 Wendy's restaurants is asking a Michigan bankruptcy judge to approve a deal with the owner of the Wendy's chain to end a fight over its franchise agreements with a nearly $46 million baseline bid from the chain for half the locations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.