Goodwin Taps Simpson Thacher For Insider Trading Fight

By Chris Villani ( November 13, 2026, 7:46 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has hired Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP to represent it as an alleged victim of an insider trading scheme that Massachusetts federal prosecutors say was orchestrated by a former Goodwin associate, according to a Friday filing seeking to oppose the attorney's request for records in redacted filings....
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