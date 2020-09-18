Justice Ginsburg, 87, Dies Of Cancer Complications

Law360, New York (September 18, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest-serving liberal member of the U.S. Supreme Court, has died, the court announced Friday night, opening a Supreme Court vacancy in a contentious election year. She was 87. Trailblazing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University Law Center in February. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The feminist judicial icon died Friday evening "surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer," the Supreme Court said in a statement. She served on the court for more than 27 years. "Our nation has lost a jurist of historic...

