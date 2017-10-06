Trump Dials Back ACA Contraception Mandate

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday dialed back the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate, exempting more employers from the obligation to cover birth control by allowing them to claim a religious or moral objection.



The exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate introduced by the Trump administration Friday can be utilized by all employers. (AP) The move applies to all employers — not just religious nonprofits that battled the Obama administration over an opt-out process and whether it sufficiently distanced faith-based employers from birth control coverage....

