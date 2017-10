Trump Admin Sued Over Contraception Mandate Exemptions

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher and others launched challenges Friday afternoon against new Trump administration rules that dial back the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate by allowing employers to claim religious or moral objections, hours after three federal agencies announced the exemptions.



The exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate introduced by the Trump administration Friday can be utilized by all employers. (AP) The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit Friday over a move that senior staff attorney Brigitte Amiri said “forc[es] women to pay for their boss’...

To view the full article, register now.