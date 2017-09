Toshiba Inks $17.9B Memory Sale To Bain-Led Group

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT) -- Toshiba said Wednesday it will sell its memory business to a consortium led by Boston-based Bain Capital for about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) in an effort to forge a turnaround, a major step in a turbulent sales process steeped in litigation with the Japanese company’s joint venture partner.



Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. put its Toshiba Memory Corp. business up for sale earlier this year. Reports started to surface in February that the unit had hit the sales block, after the Japanese company had confirmed that it...

