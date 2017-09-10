EXCLUSIVE: Priebus, McGahn Hire Quinn Emanuel In Mueller Probe

Law360, New York (September 10, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House Counsel Donald McGahn have hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP partner William Burck to advise them in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Law360 has learned.



McGahn and Priebus have both recently hired Burck, the co-chair of Quinn Emanuel’s white collar practice, according to a person familiar with the hiring, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive White House discussions.



Mueller, who is investigating whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia...

