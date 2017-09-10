EXCLUSIVE: Priebus, McGahn Hire Quinn Emanuel In Mueller Probe
McGahn and Priebus have both recently hired Burck, the co-chair of Quinn Emanuel’s white collar practice, according to a person familiar with the hiring, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive White House discussions.
Mueller, who is investigating whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login