BDO Exec Says Tax Changes Could Give REITs Dealer Issue

Law360, Minneapolis (August 31, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trusts are closely monitoring potential tax reform in Washington, and certain changes in tax law could make it more difficult for REITs to avoid taxes the IRS assesses on “dealers,” Julie Robins, a tax managing director at accounting firm BDO, told Law360 in a recent wide-ranging interview.



At issue are multiple moving pieces, namely like-kind exchanges, an IRS distinction between investors and dealers, and punitive taxes the IRS can levy on firms it deems to be dealers.



REITs have long used like-kind exchanges...

