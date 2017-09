Trump Taps Lawyers For EPA GC, Water Office Jobs

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he intends to fill two key vacancies at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with attorneys who appear ready to help further his agenda of rolling back Obama-era regulations and curtailing the agency’s regulatory activities.



Trump said he will nominate Matthew Leopold of Carlton Fields as general counsel and Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General David Ross as assistant administrator for the Office of Water.



As Administrator Scott Pruitt’s top legal adviser, Leopold would be responsible for helping support the Trump administration's environmental policy...

