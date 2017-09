5 Texas Supreme Court Cases To Watch

Law360, Dallas (September 8, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- In the Texas Supreme Court's new term, the court could set national precedent on whether independent patent agents can be covered by attorney-client privilege and give lawyers a valuable tool to dismiss cases brought against them based on statements made in court.



The high court is also set to hear disputes tied to whether attorneys can recover fees for work performed without a written agreement, a “bread and butter” contract law dispute stemming from an Eagle Ford oil and gas lease gone wrong, and a case...

To view the full article, register now.