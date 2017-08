Pa. Judge Questions Goodwin Procter DQ Bid In Pharma Fight

Law360, Philadelphia (August 21, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge expressed doubt during oral argument on Monday that Goodwin Procter LLP’s prior work for Impax Laboratories Inc. in litigation over the antidepressant Budeprion warranted the firm’s disqualification in a contract suit involving the drug that the firm is handling for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.



Impax is facing potential claims over losses Teva suffered in a false advertising suit from GlaxoSmithKline LLC over Budeprion, which was developed by Impax and licensed to Teva, but has moved for disqualification of Goodwin Procter as Teva’s...

