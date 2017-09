Senate Confirms Trump Pick To Lead DOJ Antitrust Division

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Wednesday approved President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, filling an important leadership role at the DOJ more than half a year into the president’s tenure.



The chamber voted 73-21 in favor of the confirmation, ending months of waiting after Trump put up the nominee in March. Delrahim, an uncontroversial pick, was widely expected to sail through the confirmation vote but has had to cool his heels while the Senate worked through a logjam of...

To view the full article, register now.