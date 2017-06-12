Fla. Judge Grants Extradition Order For Panamanian Ex-Prez

Law360, Miami (August 31, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday granted Panama's request to extradite former president Ricardo Martinelli who is facing charges back home that he conducted illegal surveillance and wiretapping and embezzled money.



In a 93-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres said Panama's request was within the bounds of the extradition treaties between the two countries and that it is not the role of U.S. judges to opine on or challenge a foreign government's interpretation of its own law.



Martinelli has challenged the charges against him,...

