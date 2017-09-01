Real Estate Moguls On The Move

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Institutional Real Estate Inc. has hired a new managing director of infrastructure. Chase McWhorter joins the firm from CedarMac/SkyBucket3D, where he had worked on infrastructure projects and helped to develop that company's marketing strategy. In his new post, he will work in the company's institutional infrastructure investing division, focusing on business development and client relations.



David Berzina David Berzina has left the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce to join Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. as a tenant representation specialist in the firm's Fort Worth, Texas, office. Berzina had...

