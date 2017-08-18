By Shlomo Katz August 18, 2017, 11:40 AM EDTLaw360, New York (August 18, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT) -- As August winds down and summer interns transition back to school, some of the workplaces that welcomed interns last spring may wonder if their good deed — offering unpaid internships to aspiring professionals wanting a taste of the “real world” — will be punished with a lawsuit for wages and overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Here’s good news! While such lawsuits were trending just a few years ago, several court rulings have put a damper on such litigation, and the world is safe once...
What 'Employers' Should Know As Summer Interns Move On
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login