What 'Employers' Should Know As Summer Interns Move On

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT) -- As August winds down and summer interns transition back to school, some of the workplaces that welcomed interns last spring may wonder if their good deed — offering unpaid internships to aspiring professionals wanting a taste of the “real world” — will be punished with a lawsuit for wages and overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Here’s good news! While such lawsuits were trending just a few years ago, several court rulings have put a damper on such litigation, and the world is safe once...

To view the full article, register now.