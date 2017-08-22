Milbank Snags Ex-Latham Capital Markets Pro
Casey Fleck joins Milbank's Los Angeles office and represents public and private companies, investment banks, and private equity funds in capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings and debt deals spanning from investment-grade to high-yield and convertible bonds. He has managed equity and debt offerings for both issuers...
