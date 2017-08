The Top Firms For Minority Equity Partners

Law360, New York (August 20, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- If progress on diversifying the legal industry in general is slow, progress at the equity tier is at a crawl, according to the latest survey of more than 300 firms for Law360’s 2017 Diversity Snapshot.



While the proportion of minority attorneys at law firms that provided data grew from 14.11 percent in the 2015 survey to 15.27 percent this year, the number of minority equity partners inched up from 7.08 percent to 7.87 percent over the same two-year period.



Meanwhile, American Bar Association statistics show that...

