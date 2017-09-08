In Case You Missed It: Hottest Firms And Stories On Law360

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 11:18 PM EDT) -- For those who missed out, here's a look back at the law firms, stories and expert analyses that generated the most buzz on Law360 last week.



11 Most Mentioned Firms



1. Kirkland & Ellis LLP



2. Jones Day



2. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP



4. Hogan Lovells



4. Sidley Austin LLP



6. Norton Rose Fulbright



7. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP



7. Greenberg Traurig LLP



7. Morrison & Foerster LLP



10. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP



10. Latham & Watkins LLP



10 Most Read Articles



​1.​ ​Trump Taps 16 For Judiciary, Including Ex-Jones Day Atty



​President Donald Trump...

