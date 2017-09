In Case You Missed It: Hottest Firms And Stories On Law360

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT) -- For those who missed out, here's a look back at the law firms, stories and expert analyses that generated the most buzz on Law360 last week.



10 Most Mentioned Firms



1. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP



2. Kirkland & Ellis LLP



3. Jones Day



4. Morrison & Foerster LLP



5. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP



6. Hogan Lovells



7. Norton Rose Fulbright



7. WilmerHale



8. Latham & Watkins LLP



9. Greenberg Traurig LLP



10 Most Read Articles



​1.​ ​Law360 Reveals The Global 20 Firms Of...

To view the full article, register now.