Dorsey & Whitney Adds Norton Rose Corporate Pro In Dallas

By Michelle Casady

Law360, Houston (August 17, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has hired away a partner from Norton Rose Fulbright to join its corporate practice group in Dallas.

Robert B. Hale focuses his practice broadly in corporate and securities matters and has experience with representing public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, investment transactions and general corporate matters, according to a new release Tuesday announcing the hire.

Hale was with Norton Rose for 12 years and before that was a partner with Hughes & Luce LLP.

Hale told Law360 on Thursday that...
