US Industry Hurt By Indian, Italian Steel Flanges, Says ITC

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that American industries are materially harmed by imports of finished carbon steel flanges from India and Italy sold at less than fair value, according to a decision published in the Federal Register on Thursday.



The decision comes after Weldbend Corp. of Argo, Illinois, and Houston-based Boltex Mfg. Co. LP filed anti-dumping petitions against finished carbon steel flanges from India, Italy and Spain just over a year ago.



“On the basis of the record developed in the subject investigations, the...

