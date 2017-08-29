GAO Pro Leaves Arent Fox To Join Saul Ewing In DC

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A former Arent Fox LLP attorney with experience litigating government contract disputes before the Government Accountability Office has joined Saul Ewing LLP in Washington, D.C.



Judith B. Kassel joins Saul Ewing after almost eight years at Arent Fox, her new firm said. She has represented companies including VSE Corp., Clark Construction Group LLC and The Foulger-Pratt Cos. before the GAO.



Kassel also has 18 years of in-house experience at CACI International Inc., ICF International Inc. and GTSI Corp., now known as UNICOM Government Inc.



Kassel said her...

