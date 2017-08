DLA Piper Adds Ex-AIG Counsel, M&A Specialist In NYC

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added an insurance and mergers and acquisitions pro from AIG to its insurance practice in New York, part of the firm’s ongoing effort to focus on the financial sector in general and the insurance industry in particular.



Nicholas Kourides joins DLA Piper as senior counsel in its New York office from American International Group Inc., where he served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel for regulatory affairs and general counsel for mergers and acquisitions.



Kourides spent the last 10 years at AIG...

