Calif. Logging Project Exempt From NEPA Review, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that environmentalists can’t block a U.S. Forest Service-approved logging operation they say harms critical California spotted owl habitat in the state’s Tahoe National Forest because the 5.3-million-acre area was exempt from National Environmental Policy Act review.



In an order Wednesday rejecting the green groups’ challenge and granting summary judgment to the government, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria held that the Sunny South Project is “categorically exempt” from NEPA analysis because it is part of an insect and disease treatment program....

