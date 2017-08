Zinke Says Gulf Of Mexico Oil & Gas Lease Sale Netted $121M

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said an oil and gas lease sale on Wednesday generated $121 million in high bids for tracts in the Gulf of Mexico, adding that the initiative was part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to make the country “energy dominant.”



Twenty-seven companies snatched up 90 tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, the Department of the Interior said. This was the first lease sale under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program for 2017 to...

