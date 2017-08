Fla. Taco Chain Owner Says Partners Tried To Cut Him Out

Law360, Miami (August 18, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A partner in Gringos Locos, a taco restaurant with multiple locations in Central Florida, has sued two other business partners in Florida state court accusing them of trying to wrongfully deprive him of his ownership interest as the company expands.



In a suit filed Aug. 11, Robert Bair asked the state court in Orlando to declare that he still has a 40 percent ownership interest in the company despite alleged machinations by his partners via new limited liability companies to cut him out of his share...

