Pa. Pharmacy Must Face Horizon's Fraud Suit, Judge Says

Law360, Trenton (August 18, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey’s lawsuit seeking to recoup $10 million the insurer paid in claim reimbursements to an allegedly unlicensed Pennsylvania mail-order pharmacy, ruling that the claims of insurance fraud and other violations were plausible.



U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Shipp denied a motion to dismiss by Focus Express Mail Pharmacy Inc., which sought to toss the suit for failure to state a claim. Noting that a defendant moving to dismiss...

