K&L Gates Nabs Ex-Ropes & Gray Bankruptcy Pro In Boston

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP said it has bolstered its restructuring and insolvency practice with the addition in Boston of a versatile bankruptcy pro from Ropes & Gray LLP.



James A. Wright III joins K&L Gates as a partner and will serve as a jack-of-all-trades within its bankruptcy practice, which works with a wide array of stakeholders in restructurings across nearly every industry. The firm announced his hire in an Aug. 17 release.



Wright has worked with both debtors and creditors in bankruptcy cases and out-of-court restructurings in...

