K&L Gates Nabs Ex-Ropes & Gray Bankruptcy Pro In Boston
James A. Wright III joins K&L Gates as a partner and will serve as a jack-of-all-trades within its bankruptcy practice, which works with a wide array of stakeholders in restructurings across nearly every industry. The firm announced his hire in an Aug. 17 release.
Wright has worked with both debtors and creditors in bankruptcy cases and out-of-court restructurings in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login