Hospital Parent, Staffing Co. Out Of Wrongful Death Case

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A hospital's parent company and a staffing agency can’t be held liable in a patient's wrongful death suit, a New Mexico federal court ruled Thursday after finding that neither company had a legal duty of care to the woman.



The estate of Gloria Quimbey sued Community Health Systems Professional Services Corporation, MedAssets Workforce Solutions and an emergency room doctor, among others, in 2014, alleging that Quimbey was mistakenly given stroke medication at the Mountian View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces in 2012. The drug led...

