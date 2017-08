Vacancies Slowing Pro-Biz Shift At Trump's DOL

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- President Donald J. Trump’s deregulatory bent inspired cautious optimism among employers, but employment attorneys say change has been slow in coming at the U.S. Department of Labor, which still has key political positions unfilled seven months after the president's inauguration.



With no second-in-command to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta — who was himself belatedly seated — and few political appointees setting the agendas for important subagencies including the Wage and Hour Division and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the DOL’s enforcement-heavy approach that started under the...

