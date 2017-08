FCPA May Prove Dull Weapon In China Trade Enforcement

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT) -- While President Donald Trump's protectionism have led to speculation that the U.S. will use Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement to explicitly target foreign companies, experts say there are some barriers to enforcing the FCPA against companies in China, a focus of the administration's trade policy.



Trump has talked of rectifying what the administration perceives as an economic imbalance between the U.S. and China and said a recent trade probe was "just the beginning." Attorney General Jeff Sessions has also said, without mentioning any particular country, that...

