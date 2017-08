Gas Tank Duty Axed As Fed. Circ. Undercuts Commerce Rule

Law360, Washington (August 18, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade confirmed the removal of a Chinese company from a 6.62 percent anti-dumping order on gas tanks after a separate Federal Circuit case found a U.S. Department of Commerce rule key to the 2012 order improper.



Beijing Tianhai Industry Co. Ltd. challenged the duty — imposed on high-pressure steel cylinders from China alongside a still-standing 15.81 subsidy duty — over a Commerce technique to isolate targeted dumping when importers only sometimes sell below fair value. Commerce had axed a rule limiting...

To view the full article, register now.