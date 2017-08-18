Net Neutrality Crucial For Free Speech, UN Experts Say

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Two experts for the United Nations weighed in Thursday on the net neutrality debate, saying treating all online content equally is crucial to upholding the right of free speech that U.N. member states enjoy.



David Kaye and Edison Lanza, U.N. special rapporteurs on freedom of expression, told the FCC in their comment that discriminating against online content would be a violation of international human rights law.



“Net neutrality facilitates and maintains innovation, interoperability and open standards, giving ‘all people the ability to innovate on the Internet,...

