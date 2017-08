Breitburn Creditors Spending Too Much, Wells Fargo Says

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo, the debtor-in-possession loan agent in the bankruptcy of oil and gas producer Breitburn Energy Partners LP, asked a New York bankruptcy court Thursday to take a hard line on the budget for investigating prepetition liens and claims, and not pay out the more than fourfold overage that has been run up.



Wells Fargo Bank NA filed an objection to the fee applications of professionals linked to the unsecured creditors’ committee who are investigating prepetition liens and claims, saying they were allocated an investigation budget...

To view the full article, register now.