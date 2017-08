For-Profit College's CEO Wants Pause Of $1.9M Forfeiture

Law360, Miami (August 17, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The owner of a now-defunct for-profit college convicted of stealing government funds through falsified loan and grant applications asked a Florida federal court Thursday to pause a $1.9 million forfeiture order while he appeals his case, arguing that he was denied due process and has strong arguments on appeal.



FastTrain College CEO and owner Alejandro Amor said the forfeiture order should be stayed while he appeals it, arguing that the government failed to follow the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure that require a presentencing hearing on...

