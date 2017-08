Ex-Foley & Lardner Partner Denies Insider Trading Charges

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Former Foley & Lardner LLP partner Walter “Chet” Little and a business associate on Thursday denied charges of insider trading, in which they are accused of using confidential merger information about the law firm’s clients to make about $1 million in illicit trading profits.



Prosecutors say Walter "Chet" Little — above on left, leaving Manhattan federal court in May — improperly accessed documents relating to seven different companies that were clients of Foley & Lardner and traded options and stock off the information. Little, who left...

To view the full article, register now.