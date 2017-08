4th Circ. Won't Revive HR Worker's DOD Contractor Bias Row

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday shut down a human resources director’s retaliation and sex discrimination case against government contractor Sciences and Engineering Services LLC, finding she hadn’t proven she was fired for trying to end discriminatory practices at the company.



A three-judge panel concluded that Terri Smyth-Riding hadn’t shown the man who fired her, Dr. Hyo Sang Lee, even knew she’d been in a long-running dispute within the company with the finance department leader over what she saw as discriminatory hiring practices in his department, affirming...

