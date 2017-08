Miss. Justices Say Order Filing Lag Can't Doom Med Mal Suit

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Mississippi’s high court Thursday sided with a trial court's refusal to dismiss a medical negligence suit against a nursing home and rehabilitation company, ruling that ex parte orders regarding service to some of the defendants should be counted as going into effect after the order is issued, even if there is a delay in the order's entry by the clerk.



The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in a split decision to keep alive a medical negligence suit filed on behalf of Jimmy Kinard, alleging that the Graceland...

To view the full article, register now.