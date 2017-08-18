Weakening The CDA Would Have Unintended Consequences

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The majority view among courts is that section 230 of the Federal Communications Decency Act (the “CDA”)[1] broadly immunizes websites from liability for user content. Legislators in both the U.S. House and Senate recently introduced bipartisan bills that would amend the CDA and federal criminal code to expressly carve out websites that facilitate sex trafficking from section 230’s immunity. While this legislative effort is no doubt commendable, the vague amendatory language in the proposed legislation could open the door for the plaintiffs bar to file vexatious...

To view the full article, register now.